KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will await the results of the official investigation into allegations of money laundering involving a senior officer of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) before taking the next action.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Mindef fully respects the ongoing and future legal processes, in line with the ministry’s commitment to legal compliance and the principles of justice.

“Mindef will await the results of the official investigation before issuing any further statements or taking subsequent action, in accordance with the provisions of the prevailing law,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He urged the public not to speculate, accuse, or judge until the investigation is completed, and the official findings are announced by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had asked Badrul Hisham Shaharin or better known as Chegubard to come forward and make an official report regarding his allegation about a senior MAF officer being involved in corruption.

Badrul Hisham, who filed a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here yesterday, claimed that a review of forensic documents he received anonymously showed monthly deposits of tens of thousands of ringgit into accounts linked to a senior military officer and his family members. — Bernama