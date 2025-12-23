KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on all parties to respect the judiciary following the High Court’s decision yesterday that rejected former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

In a Facebook post, Anwar reiterated that the Madani government remains committed to the rule of law and separation of powers.

He emphasised that the judiciary must remain independent and free from external influence, and that he respects the judges’ ruling on this principle.

“Based on the principle of legal sovereignty, all parties should respect the decision made by the judges, including the legal avenues available for filing appeals, as provided under the law and in accordance with the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he said.

Anwar also called for patience and prudence, noting that while some may not sympathise with Najib and his family, it is important to avoid escalating tensions or creating a charged atmosphere in this sensitive matter.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday ruled that an addendum order by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which Najib’s lawyers argued would allow him to complete his reduced six-year sentence at home, was constitutionally invalid.

The judge noted that the addendum was not deliberated or decided by the Pardons Board as required under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, meaning the government has “no power and no duty” to enforce it.

Najib’s legal team has said it will appeal.