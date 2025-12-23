KUANTAN, Dec 23 — A septuagenarian lost RM100,000 of his hard earned savings after falling victim to a fake government aid scam syndicate on December 18.

Temerloh District Police Chief ACP Mohd Nasyim Bahron said that the 78-year-old victim was approached by two unidentified men at an eatery near Bera, Pahang last Thursday.

“The victim was offered government assistance by the suspects, who then handed him RM500, claiming it was aid from the government. Following that, the suspects further deceived him by offering entry into a fraudulent programme purportedly sponsored by the government,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Nasyim said the suspects misled the victim by promising a 20 per cent monthly return if the elderly man made an upfront payment of RM100,000.

He added that the suspects then took the victim to a bank, where he withdrew his savings and handed the money over to the two men. The suspects subsequently fled, leaving the victim behind at the location.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and efforts to identify and track down the suspects are currently underway. — Bernama