KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — A monsoon surge is expected to occur from December 25 to 29, potentially bringing continuous rain to the eastern parts of Peninsular Malaysia.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said analysis of the latest weather models also indicates strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea.

“The public is advised to refer to MetMalaysia’s website at www.met.gov.my and social media platforms, and to download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information,” he said in a statement shared on MetMalaysia’s Facebook page today. — Bernama