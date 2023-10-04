PETALING JAYA, Oct 4 — The Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) said today that none of its contractors would request payment to pave driveways for homeowners.

Following complaints from residents that some parties have been charging them, MBPJ said it has not appointed such contractors.

“Prior notice will be given for road paving works done by MBPJ and will be disseminated to all residents," said MBPJ in a statement.

The council also pointed out that Article 3.1 in the road paving notices already reminds the public against giving any payment to anyone who takes advantage of this matter.

It is uncertain what prompted MBPJ's statement today.

MBPJ also urged the public to lodge a police report and inform it if such an incident occurs at 03-7954 2020 or [email protected] for further action.