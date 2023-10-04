SHAH ALAM, Oct 4 — In anticipation of Selangor being hit by floods with the approaching monsoon season, the state government has instructed the Social Welfare Department (JKM) to prepare flood relief aid for about 10,000 victims.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the number saw a one-fold increase compared to the preparations made in 2021, where there was not enough (aid) to be distributed to all the flood victims.

“As such, I have instructed JKM to increase by one-fold the number of flood aid recipients this year,” he told a special press conference at the Selangor State Secretariat Building (SUK) here, today.

Amirudin said he had also instructed the Malaysian Civil Defence (APM), Fire and Rescue Department as well as the army and the local government authorities (PBT), to make the necessary preparations, including getting ready the necessary assets.

“We also instruct all PBTs, the Drainage and Irrigation Department, Public Works Departments and related departments to immediately clean retention ponds, drains and canals, especially in areas at high risk of flooding.

“This is to ensure the drainage system functions optimally,” he said, adding that a media centre would also be set up.

In another development, Amirudin said that the monthly payment for the 760 imams in the state has been increased from RM1,300 to RM1,500 and they will be getting the new rate from this month.

The monthly allowance for other mosque personnel has also been increased by RM50 meaning that effective this month, nazir will receive RM300, bilal (RM340) and siak (RM290), he added.

He said the state government is also giving RM1,000 each to 500 agro entrepreneurs as an incentive for them to increase production.

“The incentive will be in the form of cash amounting to RM500, while the balance through inputs of plants, equipment and raw materials,” he said, adding that this would be implemented with the cooperation of Agro Bank Selangor and Koperasi Kohijrah Warga Hijrah Selangor Bhd.

The state government, he said, is also giving exemption in assessment tax to owners of 426,656 low-cost and village houses in Selangor for the second term, which is from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, that would cost the state government more than RM29 million. — Bernama