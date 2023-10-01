KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — As China’s eight-day Golden Week holiday has started, Malaysia’s tourism sector is eyeing increased arrivals to offset years of slow business due to pandemic disruptions.

Golden Week began on September 29 this year, marking the annual week-long period that includes the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day in China.

While arrivals remain below pre-pandemic levels, there has been a steady uptick of arrivals from the Chinese market, Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association Deputy President Mint Leong told Xinhua in an interview.

“Chinese tourists are returning to Malaysia in a slow and steady way because after the summer holiday in this Golden Week, we can see Chinese tourists coming to Malaysia, but the number is not as big as before. But they come and stay for at least five days and four nights. That’s an improvement over shorter stays,” she said.

Leong said Malaysia is facing stiff competition with other destinations and urged decision makers to implement policies that will improve the country’s competitiveness as a destination such as visa-on-arrival and longer visa periods to attract travellers seeking extensive post-pandemic experiences.

She added that it is important to act swiftly to take advantage of the influx of travellers from the Northern Hemisphere seeking to escape winter at the end of the year. — Bernama-Xinhua