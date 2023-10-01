KANGAR, Oct 1 — A retired soldier who is believed to have stabbed his wife to death at their residence in Jalan Padang Nyu, Arau, yesterday has been remanded for seven days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Kangar Court Magistrate Siti Nor Hasliza Md Ali to assist in the investigation of the case.

Earlier, the 38-year-old suspect, clad in lockup attire and handcuffed, arrived in a police vehicle at the courthouse at 8.30am.

Yesterday, the media reported that a man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his wife to death in an incident at about 6am.

Arau district police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the woman’s body was found in the bedroom in a pool of blood and covered with a thick blanket after the suspect surrendered himself at the Perlis Police Contingent Headquarters at about 10am.

He said the 31-year-old woman who worked as a nurse was believed to have been stabbed with a knife in the chest.

The suspect is also believed to have been involved in an argument with the victim due to jealousy, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama