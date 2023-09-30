ARAU, Sept 30 — A nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in their home in Jalan Padang Nyu here early this morning.

Arau District Police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi said the 31-year-old victim’s body was found in the bedroom in a pool of blood and covered with a thick blanket after her husband surrendered himself at the Perlis Contingent Police Headquarters at about 10am today.

“The victim is believed to have been stabbed by her husband with a knife on the chest, with the stab wound about two centimetres deep.

“In the incident, which occurred at about 6am, the 38-year-old suspect, who is a retired soldier, was believed to have been involved in an argument with the victim due to jealousy,” he told reporters at the site of the incident here today.

He said the couple has two children, both boys aged eight and 10.

Ahmad Mohsin said police also found a knife, believed to have been used by the suspect, kept in a bag in the kitchen.

He said that preliminary investigations found that the suspect had a drug-related criminal record and the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

He said the body was sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar before being transferred to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar for a post-mortem, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama