KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A 49-year-old woman is still missing from the fire that engulfed a row of wooden houses along the Pulau Ketam shoreline in Selangor this afternoon.

A spokesman from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said that the woman was believed to be trapped inside one of the houses when the fire caught up.

“Search is still ongoing to locate the victim,” the spokesman said in a brief statement released to the media.

The spokesman said that initial investigation showed that three Class C residential houses with the size of around 1,500 square feet each were damaged and 90 per cent burnt.

However, the spokesman said that the fire had been put out by firefighters.

The spokesman also clarified that the Fire and Rescue Department received the distress call at around 12.45pm and personnel from the Klang, Kota Lama, Pulau Ketam and Andalas fire stations were at the scene around five minutes later.

Videos and pictures of the fire have been widely shared on social media.