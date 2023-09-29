KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A row of wooden houses along the Pulau Ketam shoreline in Selangor caught fire this afternoon.

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, distress call was received at 1.19pm.

“The fire incident involves Class C residential houses.

“Personnel and emergency boats from the Klang and Andalas Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the area,” it said.

At the time of writing, it is unclear if any casualties were involved in the incident.

Videos and pictures of the fire have been widely shared on social media.