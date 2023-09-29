KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 ― Jalan Sungai Besi leading to Sungai Besi/ Petaling Jaya (opposite Fraser Business Park) and the Loke Yew Roundabout, which was to be closed to all traffic in stages from September 30, 2023, to September 29, 2024, has been postponed to October 2 (2023) to October 1, 2024.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said in a statement today that the road closure was to allow the widening, renovation and construction of a bridge at the Loke Yew Roundabout to be carried out.

“The DBKL administration has appointed Tetuan Pertama Makmur Sdn Bhd to carry out the construction work on the widening of Jalan Yew which started in October 2021 and is expected to be completed on December 31, 2025, and construction work is actively being carried out on-site,” according to the statement today.

Accordingly, road users can use some of the traffic diversions provided.

Traffic from the Kampung Pandan Roundabout to Sungai Besi/Petaling Jaya will be diverted into two parts, one through the road next to Federal Bakery and the other, the contraflow lane in the adjacent lane.

The Jalan Yew traffic route from Kampung Pandan Roundabout to Jalan Kinabalu and Jalan Kuching will be closed during the construction period, therefore the alternative route is through Jalan Kampung Pandan, Jalan Imbi and Jalan Hang Tuah.

Meanwhile, to enable the demolition of the ramp and the reconstruction of the bridge at Pudu Roundabout leading to Jalan Sungai Besi (next to Pudu police station), the ramp from Jalan Pudu to Jalan Yew will be closed to all traffic during the same period.

“The alternative route is through Jalan Sungai Besi, Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Jalan Satu, Jalan Dua and Jalan Tiga,” said the statement.

Therefore, DBKL advises all road users to obey the signs and traffic police instructions as a guide and safety measure to avoid any confusion and inconvenience. ― Bernama