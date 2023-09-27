MIRI, Sept 27 — Sarawak Energy, through its operations and retail arm Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) has identified two illegal cryptocurrency mining operations as the source of recurrent power disruption in Desa Bahagia and Senadin here.

In a statement today, Sarawak Energy said an investigation has been conducted in the two residential areas following numerous outage complaints from the residents there recently.

“The investigation revealed that the cryptocurrency mining caused an overload to the Sesco lines, mainly due to the high electricity load produced by this energy-intensive activity.

“Closer inspection found that direct tapping cables had been illegally connected to two premises which contained 74 units of cryptocurrency mining servers,” it said, adding that a police report has also been lodged.

Sarawak Energy said all direct tapping cables, servers and other electronic gadgets related to the cryptocurrency mining operations have been seized.

“Sarawak Energy experienced losses of more than RM16,000 per month from these two sites due to unrecorded consumption,” it said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy has warned that those who are found to be involved in electricity theft will be subjected to legal implications.

“Electricity theft also poses severe risk including short circuits, fires, appliance damage, and even loss of life. To tackle this growing issue, Sarawak Energy is working closely with the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak, police and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to improve its methods for detecting new electricity theft techniques,” it said. — Borneo Post Online