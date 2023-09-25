ALOR SETAR, Sept 25 — Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, confirmed today that he has given his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), regarding allegations of corruption and abuse of power in the rare earth elements (REE) mining issue in the state.

Without disclosing the location where the statement was recorded, Muhammad Sanusi said that he gave his statement last week, and he was asked four questions.

“I have met with MACC officials and given my statement (on) four questions. That’s all,” he told reporters after the Kedah state assembly sitting, at Wisma Darul Aman, here today.

In July, the media reported that 10 state executive council (exco) members were called to give statements to MACC, to assist in the investigation into the REE case.

On July 19, it was also reported that a senior officer of the Kedah Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), and a woman who is a director of a company, were arrested by the MACC, to assist in the investigation of a corruption case of more than RM13 million, and abuse of power involving the REE mining issue.

Then on July 20, MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, was reported to have said that MACC had recorded the statements of 12 individuals, to assist in the investigation related to the case. — Bernama