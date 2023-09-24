BENTONG, Sept 24 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh denied that there had been protests among its members over the selection of Datuk Amizar Abu Adam as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pelangai state by-election.

Muhamad Akmal said the Pahang and Bentong Umno Youth respected the wisdom of the party leadership in determining the best strategy to win the election.

“There is absolutely no protest from Umno Youth. There is no reason for us to protest against the candidate,” he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on media reports that former Bentong Umno Youth member Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli is contesting as an independent candidate in the Pelangai by-election as a sign of protest against BN’s decision to field Amizar as its candidate.

On Sept 23, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Haslihelmy had been stripped of his Umno membership after contesting as an independent candidate.

The Pelangai state by-election on Oct 7 is set to be a three-cornered fight between Amizar, Haslihelmy and Kasim Samat from Perikatan Nasional. — Bernama