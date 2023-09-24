BENTONG, Sept 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam is confident that the participation of former Umno member Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli as an independent candidate in the Pelangai state by-election will not jeopardise his chances of winning the seat.

Amizar said that, as far as he could tell, the mood of the Pelangai voters looks to be in favour of BN.

“Insya-Allah, I don’t feel threatened, we are a democratic country, we do not stop any from contesting. Please contest here, we give everyone a chance,” he said.

He told reporters this after meeting voters at the Felda Chemomoi night market here today together with Umno Ulama Council executive secretary Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

The Pelangai state by-election on October 7 is set to be a three-cornered fight between Amizar, Haslihelmy and Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The by-election was called following the death of Johari, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 7 while early voting will be on October 3.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Haslihelmy has been automatically stripped of his Umno membership after contesting as an Independent candidate in the Pelangai by-election.

Meanwhile, asked about his plans to get close to the voters during his campaign, Bentong Umno committee member Amizar said he would initially meet and brief the party machinery.

“Our first step is to meet our party machinery, our members, ensure there is planning... that they understand there is a new plan, then only can think about winning,” he said. — Bernama