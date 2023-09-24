BUTTERWORTH, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has discussed with all telecommunication companies (telcos) to be prepared for the possibility of floods with the approaching of the monsoon season.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said the role of the ministry was to ensure no interruption of communication services during the floods.

“If there is a flood, we will mobilise the Information Department to go to the field to provide first-hand information to the affected residents to get them to evacuate to a safer place as soon as possible.

“We will work with the telco to ensure that there is no communication breakdown at that time so that any efforts to rescue or help the victims can be carried out smoothly,” she told Bernama after a meeting with Penang DAP Youth members here today.

Teo said the ministry was prepared for the floods and urged users to file a complaint if there was a disruption of telecommunication services in their area.

“So far, we have not yet received any complaints about the interruption of communication services in the flood-affected areas, but KKD will work with the Telcos to ensure that this does not happen,” she said.

According to reports this morning, a total of 299 people is still sheltering are still at four flood relief centres (PPS), in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Teo, who is also the National DAP Women’s Leader said she would go to all states to meet the youth to get their views on issues related to them.

“I have been to the Klang Valley, Melaka and Kuching, and Penang is the fourth location. This is the best platform for them to express their views on any issues,” she said.

Last September 9, at the 2023 DAP Women’s National Congress, Teo who is also DAP Publicity secretary, was elected as the new DAP Women’s Leader, replacing Chong Eng who held the post for 22 years.

Chong was elected as an advisor to the DAP Women’s National Executive Committee for the term 2023-2026. — Bernama