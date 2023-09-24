SEMPORNA, Sept 24 — The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) welcomes proposals to develop clean water production technology and is ready to offer assistance in funding or carrying research and development in relevant areas.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said projects such as the hybrid power system and desalination initiative which involve the treatment of seawater into clean drinking water on Pulau Sebangkat here benefit the community.

He said the project, which is developed by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) through Mosti funding has a huge impact on the community that previously did not have access to clean water, forcing them to get clean water from Semporna.

“We are open to receiving other proposals (to expand clean water projects) so that Mosti can assist in providing funding thus increasing the ministry’s impact on the people,” he told reporters after handing over the project to the Pulau Sebangkat residents, here, today.

According to Arthur, the project allows them to obtain clean water that is safe to drink without having to travel to Semporna, saving their money and increasing their health.

“Through this project, we can help lighten the people’s burden and attract foreign investors. It also creates secondary economic effects, allowing the residents to carry out seaweed farming activities. This will ultimately contribute to the tourism industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIRIM Berhad group chairman Datuk Dr Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi said the implementation of the desalination technology is suitable to be used on islands or in remote areas that lack clean water and electricity.

“The project at Pulau Sebangkat is based on a stand-alone renewable energy source, without having to rely on energy sources from the grid. It can operate using the existing power supply system,” he said.

The green-technology-based system can reduce carbon dioxide emissions into the environment, consequently mitigating global warming, he said, adding that the technology can also serve as an alternative source of raw water for the country in the future, helping to address long-term clean water supply issues. — Bernama