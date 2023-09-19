KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Sulawesi Sea treaty signed by Malaysia and Indonesia is currently not ready for public sharing due to different ratification processes in both countries, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

According to international practice, the document can be shared once both countries have completed their ratification processes in accordance with their domestic laws.

“In this case, Indonesia needs to ratify the treaty in its Parliament first. We cannot disclose it until this step is done.

“After ratification by the Indonesian Parliament, we will inform the United Nations (UN), as mandated by international law,” he said during the winding up of today’s debate on the Mid-Term Review (MTR) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat.

Mohamad said this in response to a query from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) regarding his views on whether the document would be disclosed to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), similar to the previous case involving the Covid-19 vaccine procurement.

Mohamad said the vaccine procurement document only involves domestic issues within the country, while those related to international treaties must be carried out respecting the legal processes of the respective countries.

He reiterated that the treaty signed on June 8, 2023, does not involve the maritime boundaries in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf between Malaysia and Indonesia, referred to as Ambalat by the latter. — Bernama