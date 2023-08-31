MUAR, Aug 31 — Recognising Muar’s role as Malaysia’s top furniture producer, Simpang Jeram by-election candidate from Pakatan Harapan (PH) Nazri Abdul Rahman plans to boost the promotion and development of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme among local youths.

With the ongoing development of the Muar Furniture Park (MFP) spanning some 400 hectares in Bakri, Muar, he sees it as an opportunity to provide jobs for local youths, including Simpang Jeram.

He is committed to ensuring that youths who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and have no interest in pursuing academic studies consider enrolling in TVET programmes.

“There are National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) and vocational colleges that are capable of delivering suitable training here.

“Moreover, the government encourages young people to join the TVET programme. Once they complete their studies, they can be placed in suitable industrial sectors when they are ready,” he told Bernama today.

Spanning 399.4 hectares, the MFP serves as an integrated hub for furniture production. Launched in April 2018, it is expected to be fully operational by 2024.

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and limited job opportunities have forced some 30 per cent of Simpang Jeram’s youths to relocate.

“If they remain and work here, their living conditions would undoubtedly improve due to the affordable cost of living and decent income. Additionally, with Muar’s recognition as a centre for furniture and flowers, it could have a positive impact on the Gen Y in Simpang Jeram,” he said.

Last year, the national furniture industry recorded exports worth RM19 billion, with Muar contributing 60 per cent.

In the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election, Nazri will be up against Perikatan Nasional candidate Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, a vascular consultant and endovascular surgeon, as well as an Independent, S. Jeganathan, a businessman.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram by-elections are being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission had set early voting on September 5 and polling on September 9. — Bernama