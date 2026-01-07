ALOR GAJAH, Jan 7 — Police arrested an unemployed man suspected of possessing 31.26 grammes of heroin and 5.47 grammes of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of RM1,338.70, on Sunday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the 26-year-old man was detained at about 4.20 pm while riding a motorcycle along the new Ayer Limau–Jeram road in Masjid Tanah here.

He said the seized drugs were intended for the local market, capable of supplying about 73 drug users.

“Checks found that the suspect has four prior records under Sections 12(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He also tested positive for drug consumption,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane upon conviction. — Bernama