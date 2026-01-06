KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Speculation over who will lead Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been played down by a senior coalition figure, even as PAS confirms it will take the lead in discussions following the resignation of the Opposition pact’s chairman.

Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, a PN supreme council member and PAS deputy president, said claims that PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar was set to take over the post were premature, stressing that no decision has been made.

For now, Tuan Ibrahim reiterated that any decision on PN’s leadership would only be made after formal discussions within the coalition.

“Nothing has been decided yet and PN has not held a meeting on this matter. It is just a rumour,” the Kubang Kerian MP told the New Straits Times in a brief response, according to the report.

His comments came amid heightened speculation triggered by an image circulating on social media of a meeting between former PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Dr Samsuri, popularly known as Dr Sam.

The photo, shared by Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman on Facebook, prompted political watchers to read into the timing of the encounter.

Mohd Syahir is also political secretary to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

The renewed chatter follows Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman, which took effect last Thursday.

Hadi has since confirmed that the Islamist party would take the lead within PN in the interim.

The Marang MP said discussions on appointing a new PN chairman were expected to be held soon and would involve leaders from Bersatu, the party led by Muhyiddin.

Within PAS, two names have been proposed so far: Tuan Ibrahim himself and Dr Samsuri, who currently serves as Terengganu menteri besar.

Beyond PAS, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has also been mentioned as a possible contender to lead the Opposition coalition.