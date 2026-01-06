KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong wind affecting several areas in Sarawak and Sabah until 8 pm today.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather conditions are expected to affect Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian and Samarahan areas (Samarahan and Asajaya).

A similar warning has also been issued for several areas in Sabah, covering the interior (Sipitang and Beaufort), the west coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau (Tawau and Kunak), Sandakan (Telupid and Beluran), as well as Kudat (Kota Marudu). — Bernama