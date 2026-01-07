ANKARA, Jan 7 — The strength of the Madani government was built upon a spirit of togetherness and cooperation between parties without any sense of arrogance, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised.

He said that the government’s strength also lies in the consensus among all component parties that consistently worked hand-in-hand and moved in tandem to implement the national development agenda for the wellbeing of the people.

“If we are to endure, we must execute programmes more effectively and increase our efforts more earnestly, such as assisting our children in new technological aspects like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging fields through a core of faith (akidah) and good character (akhlak).

“Imagine, in a year or two, the face of Malaysia will be transformed,” he said during his speech at the “Sentuhan Kasih Madani” event with the Malaysian Diaspora, here today.

Also in attendance were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir; Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the Malaysian Ambassador to Türkiye, Sazali Mustafa Kamal.

Earlier, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, arrived at the Esenboga International Airport at 7:13 pm local time (12:13 am Malaysian time) to start a three-day official visit to Turkiye (ends of Jan 8), at the invitation of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The event was attended by approximately 200 Malaysians including professionals and students residing in Ankara.

According to Anwar history showed nations, civilisations and societies rose and fell largely based on the strength of their values, conviction and collective commitment to nation-building.

“Countries rise and fall. Nations rise and fall. Civilisations rise and fall, they rise primarily because of commitment, conviction, idealism and the spirit to build a nation and ensure success,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted that a nation’s decline often commenced when corruption was allowed to take root and poverty was neglected, thereby eroding moral values and social cohesion.

Referring to Islamic teachings, Anwar said humanity was presented with a clear choice, that is to strive for excellence or to allow moral decay to prevail.

“Our commitment must be firmly anchored to that choice and the choice is to be good, the best for ourselves, our family and our society,” he said. — Bernama