PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The police have clarified that the vehicle that hit two cyclists as depicted in a viral video was an e-hailing vehicle and that the accident occurred at Jalan Dengkil/Kota Warisan on August 27.

Sepang district deputy police chief Supt Md Noor Aehwan Mohammad said the e-hailing driver and one of the cyclists had lodged police reports about the accident and have had their statements recorded, while the remaining cyclist had yet to lodge a report.

He added that the e-hailing driver was headed to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and was checking on a message they received on the e-hailing app on their mobile phone when the accident occurred at around 7.15am.

“While checking the message, the driver ended up hit the back of one of the bicycles followed by the second bicycle,” he said when contacted today, adding that the vehicle sustained damage to the front bumper and bonnet, and the bicycle suffered damage to the back tyre and rim.

He said that the case was classified under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules for failing to control a vehicle while driving till causing an accident. — Bernama