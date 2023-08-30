KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi criticised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his remark that the government’s ban on discussions related to race, religion, and royalty (3R) was too general.

English daily New Straits Times reported Zahid as saying that as former prime minister, Mahathir should have understood the matter better and should not have raised the issue for his personal interest.

“He should have known better when it comes to 3R, and I am of the view that he is deliberately disputing and questioning the matter for his personal interest,” he told reporters after attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Unity dinner for Al-Aqsa yesterday.

He said Mahathir during his time as prime minister had used the Internal Security Act arbitrarily to detain anyone with different views during his 22-year premiership.

“I was one of the victims,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid said the government’s ban on discussions related to 3R should not be questioned because these matters are sensitive and affect the values enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

On August 29, Mahathir claimed in a Facebook post that the government lacked the right to prevent discussions related to 3R issues unless it involves national security.

On a separate matter, Zahid also said that there was no need to revive the Muafakat Nasional pact on the issue of Umno’s cooperation with PAS.

According to the news portal, he said that cooperation should come from sincerity and not manipulation and that he did not think that Umno should work with PAS again.

Earlier, Free Malaysia Today reported PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man expressing the party’s willingness to continue the ummah unification agenda with Umno despite the latter’s decision to collaborate with the Pakatan Harapan coalition under a unity government arrangement.

His response came following a statement made by former supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who advocated for the revival of the spirit of Muafakat Nasional, particularly involving the two parties.