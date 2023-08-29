KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The police questioned today former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over alleged seditious statements made during a “Malay Proclamation” meeting that he attended recently.

Apart from Dr Mahathir, two others — Malay Proclamation secretariat chairman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan and Datuk Seri Marzuki Yahaya — were also questioned by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit D5 at Yayasan Albukhary here.

In a statement, Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain confirmed that all three had their statements recorded by the police.

“Their statements were recorded for investigation purposes under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case is still under investigation, and the public is advised to not engage in any speculation or share false information that could hinder the investigation process.

“The police urge the public to use social media wisely and to cease sharing statements that threaten the country’s harmony and unity, especially when they involve 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues,” Mohd Suhaily said.

This is the second time that Dr Mahathir has met the police over the Malay Proclamation initiative, the first being on June 2.

The Malay Proclamation is Dr Mahathir’s initiative to unite and restore the rights of the Malay community by putting aside all political ideologies.

His lawyer Mohd Rafique Rashid Ali has since reportedly said that any statement made by Dr Mahathir was based on his 22 years and 22 months of experience as a prime minister.