KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The police said they have opened an investigation into a Facebook account named and owned by one “Iman Mustaqim” following a post that allegedly insulted the Sultan of Selangor.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the post is considered insensitive and derogatory which could potentially cause disloyalty and unrest among the public, especially on race, religion and the royalty (3R).

“The post was posted on the account page on Aug 28 and the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit (D5) is on the case now,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Seksyen 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Suhaily also urged the public to not speculate and refrain from spreading misinformation which could affect the investigation.

The defamatory post that went viral on social media had accused Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of not guarding Islam.

Earlier this week, the Malay Ruler ordered the immediate establishment of a special committee to conduct an in-depth and critical study on the competency of state legislative assemblies to enact Islamic laws under state enactments and the jurisdiction of Shariah Courts.

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs chairman, said this is due to the number of cases under the jurisdiction of Shariah Courts being challenged at the Federal Court, particularly concerning the competency of state legislative assemblies in formulating and approving Islamic laws, as well as the jurisdiction of the Shariah Courts that preside over them.