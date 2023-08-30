PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Public servants are encouraged to improve existing systems and working methods to expedite processes and effectively solve issues face by the people, said the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

According to him, the understanding of Merdeka should be embraced by every citizen, especially civil servants, not just in the context of freeing oneself from colonial rule but also addressing the issues faced by the people.

“In the past, there were old systems and methods that made things slow. We (public servants) have sped them up, and it’s the people who benefit. That’s what Merdeka means,” he said, commenting on the address by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in conjunction with National Day 2023 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) today.

Mohd Zuki added that civil servants welcome the prime minister’s desire to give a brighter future for the country.

Meanwhile, the president of the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), Datuk Adnan Mat said that both Cuepacs and civil servants consistently support the prime minister’s goal to reshape the nation by leveraging its existing potential. They are also committed to continuously improving progress and government service delivery systems.

“The prime minister also envisions the scope and potential for the country to shift towards a more advanced stage in the future,” he added.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul also called on Malaysians to free their hearts and minds in experiencing the commemoration of the 66th National Day.

“The prime minister’s speech earlier emphasised the importance of Merdeka of the mind, not just physical independence. There’s no point in having all the development but being mentally threatened,” he said, adding that knowledge and unity are crucial in ensuring the preservation of the country’s independence.

Agreeing with Johari, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said it is important for the people to free their minds and embracing patriotism as the 66th National Day approaches.

During his National Day 2023 address today, Anwar emphasised the importance of unity in safeguarding the country’s independence and enhancing Malaysia’s reputation as a distinguished nation.

Working towards this goal involves ensuring “people’s freedom,” which results in a society that’s mentally and spiritually free, with no colonial or narrow viewpoints, the prime minister added. — Bernama