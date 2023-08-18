KLANG, Aug 18 ― A sombre atmosphere pervaded the South Klang district police headquarters (IPD) late last night as the next-of-kin of victims of the Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) plane crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam gathered at its compound.

The South Klang District IPD is the location for the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test process on the victims’ next-of-kin to identify the 10 individuals who were killed in the incident

The wife of Pahang state executive council member Datuk Seri Johari Harun, Datin Seri Maziah Samsudin was among those seen arriving with family members before being escorted to a room at the IPD Criminal Investigation Department to perform the procedure.

Selangor deputy police chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi was also present to meet relatives of the victims.

It is learnt that as of 12 midnight, only one victim’s next-of kin has not turned up for the procedure.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that 10 men were killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) plane crashed on Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, near here yesterday afternoon.

He said eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light business jet, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. ― Bernama