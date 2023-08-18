JOHOR BARU, Aug 18 ― The son-in-law of Johor Corporation (JCorp) president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim was among the victims of the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

It was confirmed by JCorp in a post on the company's official Facebook page, but it did not reveal the name of the victim.

“May Allah SWT shower His mercy on the soul of the deceased and all the victims and place them among the righteous.

“We would also like to ask all parties to respect the family's privacy in the face of this difficult test,” it said.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina resulting in the death of 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight of the victims were six passengers and two crew aboard the light aircraft, while the other two were a motorcyclist and a car driver who happened to be passing by the crash site.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke confirmed that apart from Johari, also on the flight manifest were two pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, as well as five other passengers namely, Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali.

Meanwhile, Johor state secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, in a Facebook post, also conveyed his condolences to the family members of the crash victims. ― Bernama