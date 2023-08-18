SHAH ALAM, Aug 18 ― The police have recovered the bodies of all 10 victims of the air crash earlier today on the Guthrie Highway near the Elmina township in Shah Alam.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said tonight the bodies and five bags of body parts had been found as of 10.30pm.

“These were recovered in the first search operation. They will be brought to the Klang (Tengku Ampuan Rahimah) Hospital tonight for the identification and autopsy processes that will be conducted by the hospital authorities.

“The police will conduct the second search operation after a short break last night for body parts that may have been missed in the first operation,” he told a press conference at the crash site.

A Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed at about 2.50pm, killing the six passengers and two crew on board and a motorcyclist and a motorist on the ground.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said earlier that Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, and state assemblyman for Pelangai, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, was listed on the passenger manifest of the ill-fated aircraft.

He had also said that the five others on the list were Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohd Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib, and the two pilots were Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

Loke said, however, that the identities of the two victims on the ground would be confirmed through the police investigation.

Hussein said the identification and autopsy processes would be completed by tomorrow morning or midday, depending on the DNA analysis process.

He said the identification of the first body, believed to be of the motorcyclist, was completed at 6pm.

He also said that the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the aircraft at 10.20pm.

The AAIB team had taken the CVR, which is a component of the black box, to the laboratory for analysis, he said.

“The black box has two components, namely the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the CVR. The FDR has yet to be found,” he said. ― Bernama