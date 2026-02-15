GUA MUSANG, Feb 15 — Traditional Chinese attires such as the samfu and cheongsam have long symbolised Chinese New Year festivities, but a young man here is changing the narrative, spending nearly RM10,000 to don a hanfu and honour his ancestral roots.

With a taste for the unique, 33-year-old Chin Qi Yao from Kampung Batu Papan 2 has been celebrating Chinese New Year in hanfu for the past decade, despite the abundance of modern clothing styles.

According to Chin, hanfu, with a history spanning over 2,000 years, was the national attire of the Han ethnic group and the daily clothing of dynasties such as Tang, Song, and Ming.

“You rarely see this kind of traditional clothing in local shops, so I get mine online. Hanfu isn’t just red. It comes in a variety of designs, patterns, and colours, which is why I love wearing it on the first day of Chinese New Year.

“Unlike samfu, hanfu is worn in two or three layers and tied with strings instead of buttons. I have over 10 hanfu outfits, with some costing around RM500 each, and I don’t mind spending whatever it takes because I wear it on that day,” he said when met by Bernama recently.

Chin said that while hanfu might resemble a Japanese kimono or a Korean hanbok at first glance, its design is entirely different, being looser and consisting of separate upper and lower garments.

“Hanfu is traditional Chinese clothing for both men and women, with long sleeves that are loose and wide, giving the arms an open, flowing look.

“The way this attire is made carries its own meaning. The wider the sleeves, the more ‘ong’ it represents, which is why you’ll see hanfu with different sleeve widths based on individual preference,” he said.

According to Chin, the younger generation often overlooks the uniqueness of hanfu, viewing it as old-fashioned and disconnected from current trends.

Chan was assisted by his mother, Arob Rattanaburi, 62, as she helped him adjust his hanfu attire. — Bernama pic

“Not many people like hanfu because they see it as old-fashioned and prefer modern designs that are easier to find and simpler,” he said.

“Hanfu is actually quite practical and perfect for festivals and other Chinese cultural events. I just hope young people don’t lose touch with the clothing that reflects our culture,” he added.

Chin, who often posts pictures of himself in hanfu on social media, said it was his way of raising awareness about the traditional garment.

“Social media makes it easier for me to share information about hanfu and reach more people. I hope these efforts can get more people interested in the diversity of traditional Chinese clothing,” he said.

Chin also shared that he plans to open a boutique in Gua Musang to give people the chance to experience hanfu firsthand and take memorable pictures, especially during the Chinese New Year season. — Bernama