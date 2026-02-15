KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is offering a 20 per cent discount for selected Electric Train Service (ETS) trips from tomorrow (Feb 15) to Feb 22 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan.

KTMB, in a statement yesterday, said the offer covers all ETS travel sectors. Passengers can enjoy the discount by using the promo codes ETSANGPOW20 and ONGTRAIN20 for selected dates when purchasing tickets.

According to the statement, 5,000 promo codes are available. Ticket purchases using these codes can be made starting yesterday, subject to terms and conditions.

KTMB group chief executive officer Azlan Shah Al-Bakri said the offer reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing efficient and people-friendly mobility solutions.

“This 20 per cent discount provides an opportunity for passengers to save on travel costs during the festive season. At the same time, using trains as a primary alternative helps reduce highway congestion while ensuring a smoother, more comfortable and safer journey,” he said.

He also encouraged the public to plan their journeys early and take advantage of the limited promotion period.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS mobile app, the official KTMB website, or KTMB kiosk machines at selected stations.

For further information, the public can visit the official KTMB website or contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama