KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed when a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed at the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he prayed that the victims’ families would have the strength to face this test.

“I convey my condolences to the families of victims of the air crash tragedy in Elmina, Shah Alam this afternoon. I pray that they would be strong in facing this test. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

In a separate Facebook post, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil also extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. My condolences to the families of all victims of the air crash in Elmina this afternoon. May the families have the strength to face this test. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 10 men including a dignitary were killed in the crash which happened at about 2.50pm.

Hussein said the victims comprised six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft and a motorist and motorcyclist who were passing through the area. — Bernama