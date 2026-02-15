KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Traffic flow on all major expressways nationwide is reported to be smooth and under control as of 9.30 pm yesterday, following minor congestion during the afternoon and early evening.

“Traffic is currently smooth in all directions. However, we expect the number of vehicles to increase again after midnight tonight,” said a spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

According to the spokesperson, the expected increase in traffic after midnight is due to users wanting to take advantage of the 50 per cent toll discount offered and to avoid the high congestion experienced during the day.

In addition, LLM also informed of the increase in traffic in several hotspot areas, but the overall situation is still under control.

The government had announced a 50 per cent toll discount in conjunction with the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration, with implementation starting at 12.01 midnight on Feb 14 and ending at 11.59 pm on Feb 15.

The public is advised to obtain the latest traffic information via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000 and the X website @plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the X website @llmtrafik. — Bernama