KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The incident of a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) crashing near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, today is the fourth in Malaysia in 46 years involving this type of aircraft.

Ten people including a dignitary were killed when the light aircraft, operated by Jet Valet Sdn Bhd, crashed at about 2.50 pm today.

The victims comprised six passengers and two crew members of the plane, and a motorcyclist and a motorist who were passing by the area.

The ill-fated plane departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it crashed.

Past incidents involving Beechcraft:

July 29, 1977: A Beechcraft 19 aircraft with two people on board disappeared in Johor airspace after taking off from Seletar air base in Singapore.

Feb 17, 1999: A single-engine two-seater Beechcraft BE-36 light aircraft, registration number VHTXY, reportedly went missing between Seremban and Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

Feb 19, 1999: Remnants of the plane were found by an RMAF Nuri helicopter piloted by Major Syed Islam Shah Ajam at about 12.55pm on the slope of Bukit Penda in Negeri Sembilan.

Nov 22, 2020: A Beechcraft Bonanza F35 light aircraft made an emergency landing at KM 47.8 of the North-South Highway southbound, in Sedenak, near Kulai, Johor, after experiencing engine trouble. — Bernama