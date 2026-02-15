KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — DAP advisor Lim Guan Eng today renewed Pakatan Harapan's 2022 call for MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki to face an independent investigation over his shareholdings, proposing that the matter be debated in Parliament.

Lim's statement comes after Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) records showed that Azam had at some point last year held 17.7 million shares in Velocity Capital Partner Berhad and around 4.52 million shares in Awanbiru Technology Berhad, with the holdings reportedly valued at over RM2.7 million.

In a statement today, Lim drew a direct parallel to a similar controversy in 2022, when he was DAP secretary-general.

At that time, the presidential council of Pakatan Harapan, which was the Opposition at the time, had called for Azam to be suspended to allow for an independent probe.

“Just as the PH Presidential Council had suggested in 2022, I would also agree that this issue should be debated as a specific topic for debate in Parliament before the current session ends on March 3, 2026,” Lim said.

The 2022 controversy involved Azam’s ownership of shares and warrants in two other public-listed companies, Gets Global Berhad and Excel Force MSC Berhad, which also raised questions about compliance with public service regulations regarding asset ownership.

Lim reiterated his 2022 position that an independent investigation is necessary to clear the air over the matter.