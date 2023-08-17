KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has refuted the claims by Sarawak Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Juanda Jaya that the federal government had failed to fulfil its promise to rebuild dilapidated schools in the state.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that the ministry was making every effort to realise the matter, and this includes talks between MOE and the Sarawak state government leadership.

“It is not true that we have not fulfilled the promise. We (MOE) had many meetings. I myself will have more meetings with Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and his deputy.

“This is to ensure that all project progress and works related to the (construction) of the dilapidated schools in Sarawak are carried out as planned,” she told reporters after closing the Merdeka @ Museum Exploration Programme at the National Museum today.

Fadhlina was responding to Juanda’s allegations on the matter, which were reported by Sarawak media on Tuesday.

Juanda Jaya, who is also Jemoreng assemblyman, has expressed frustration over the federal government’s failure to fulfil its promise to rebuild dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

He said the three schools in his constituency namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pergau, SK Bawang Tian and SK Sok — fall into this category and must to be rebuilt. — Bernama