SINTOK, Aug 1 — The government has no plans to abolish fee subsidies for local students at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) nationwide, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

According to him, it is the government’s commitment to ensure that all citizens do not lose access to higher education.

“For example, if we look at a business degree, the actual cost for a four-year degree is RM70,000 to RM80,000, but at public universities, it is only RM2,000 to RM3,000.

“At Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), each semester costs only RM200, two semesters in one year is RM400. But the actual cost is thousands of ringgit.

“Therefore, the government will maintain the subsidy for local students studying at IPTA,” he told reporters after his working visit to Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) today.

Mohamed Khaled said the government also provides loans from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) of up to RM3.5 billion a year to students who want to continue their studies.

He said a total of 10,000 students in public universities were exempted from paying admission fees this year, totalling RM30 million.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled called on the universities across the country to develop their respective plans and strategies to make the Madani Economy framework a success, especially in building human capital and conducting research.

He said that any economic framework cannot possibly be implemented if universities do not produce the desired human capital.

“We know that the two main objectives of the framework plan are to improve Malaysia’s economic position and the welfare of the people,” among others,” he said. — Bernama