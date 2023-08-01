KUCHING, Aug 1 — Deputy Minister of Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali today clarified that the absence of Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud from the country does not require the appointment of an acting Head of State.

She said the governor is in communication with the state government and can discharge his official and constitutional duties.

“The state government is regularly informed of his medical status and the state government’s further action will be guided by the State Constitution and the interests of the state,” Sharifah Hasidah said in a statement.

She was responding to a video statement by Pending State Lawmaker Violet Yong on her Facebook account directed at Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

In her video statement, lasting 28 seconds, Yong said that she has a question to ask the Sarawak state government.

She said that given that Taib is not in Sarawak and has been overseas for quite some time, she asked the premier as to who is the acting Head of State of Sarawak.

“I have not seen anyone sworn in as acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri.

“Can Abang Jo, our premier of Sarawak, tell the people of Sarawak who is now the acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak?” she asked referring to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

Sharifah Hasidah said the state government wishes to inform that the governor became ill while he was out of the country and is currently recuperating.