KUCHING, July 21 — Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud confirmed today that he is in good health and is now overseas.

“I have been advised by the doctor to rest and will return to Sarawak in the near future after getting the approval from the doctor,” he said in his Sarawak’s 60th-year Independence Day message.

Taib conveyed his appreciation to the people who have prayed for his good health and wellbeing all this while.

His statement clarified rumours on social media that his health was deteriorating.

The Astana Negeri had lodged reports with the police and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), describing the claims as fake.

Taib, who became the governor in 2014 after he resigned as the chief minister for over 32 years, said the Independence Day celebration this time is more meaningful as a form of gratitude to the past struggle of the people of Sarawak.

“I am confident that under the leadership of Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, Sarawak will be able to achieve a developed status by 2030,” he said.

He said Abang Johari has come up with the comprehensive Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PSCD 2030) to ensure that the state will continue to progress and prosper.

“At the same time, I hope the people of various races and religious backgrounds will continue to remain united in a peaceful and harmonious situation,” he said, adding that it is the aspiration of the state government.