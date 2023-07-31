KUCHING, July 31 — The search and rescue team working on the vessel MV Tung Sung that capsized near Pulau Burung in Sebuyau, around 103 kilometres (km) from here managed to recover another body today, the fifth victim killed in the incident discovered so far.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus said the body was found at around 12.14pm in the cabin of the ship that was refloated yesterday evening.

“The body was brought to the Sebuyau Sarawak River Board Jetty before being handed over to the police and taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for identification and further investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

Search efforts have been called off and will resume if there were new leads, he said, as there were no new indications regarding the three other victims reported to be onboard the ship during the incident that occurred at 11pm, July 19.

The bodies of four other crew members were found on Saturday (July 22) but have yet to be identified. A total of eight crew members, 20 to 52, were reported to be missing after the ship capsized.

Three of them are locals from Sibu, known as Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu dan Stimba Anak Chuit, four Myanmar nationals, That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, Tun Lin Oo and an Indonesian, Lido Ali Purwanto. — Bernama