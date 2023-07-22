KUCHING, July 22 ― Four bodies believed to be among the eight crew members of MV Tung Sung, which capsized in the waters of Pulau Burung in Sebuyau here last Wednesday, were found today.

The Sarawak director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus said their identities are yet to be ascertained.

He said at 1.15 pm, the MMEA received a report from fishermen who found three bodies floating about 15 nautical miles northeast of Pulau Burung.

“Based on that information, we mobilised our vessel KM Kota Kinabalu to the location to retrieve the bodies. Meanwhile, at about 5.20 pm, the ship found another body while conducting a patrol in the search sector.

“All the bodies found were not wearing life jackets and will be sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for identification,” he said in a press conference here today.

The eight missing crew members are between 20 and 52 years old, three of whom are locals from Sibu identified as Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu and Stimba Anak Chuit.

Four other victims are Myanmar nationals, namely That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, Tun Lin Oo and an Indonesian, Lido Ali Purwanto. ― Bernama