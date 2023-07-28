KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― The Allo’s Rahmah Fixed Broadband Package under the Rahmah Package initiative offers a fixed broadband subscription price of only RM69 for a 24-month contract, according to Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that Allo’s Rahmah plan provides internet service with unlimited data throughout the contract period, enabling the subscribers to save RM30 compared to the normal package offered by the company, which costs RM99.

“Malaysians from targetted groups of B40, senior citizens, personnel of Armed Forces, Royal Malaysia Police, maritime enforcement agency, as well as persons with disabilities are eligible to get subscribe to the plan which comes with a speed of 100 megabits per second (Mbps),” he said in conjunction with the launch of the Allo’s Rahmah Fixed Broadband Package here today.

The package is a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Digital, Allo Technology Sdn Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Fahmi said that the package covers both urban and rural areas, particularly in public housing areas, in Selangor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Perak, Penang, and Kedah which are within Allo's coverage area.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that the package can be described as a gesture of compassion to assist the targeted groups while also building a more sustainable nation and fostering a more innovative and creative population to ensure well-being through the digital economy.

“Internet service is no longer deemed a luxury, it is now considered as a basic utility. The Internet has also become a platform to earn a living, whether in terms of job opportunities or as a digital business platform for micro-entrepreneurs,” he said.

The minister said the government takes the welfare of the people seriously, aiming to provide them with the best and more affordable Internet services through the Rahmah Package initiative.

“The initiative is also in line with the government's aspiration to reduce the cost of living and ensure comprehensive digital connectivity for all segments of society,” he added.

time, Fahmi said all Unity Package initiatives have been rebranded as Rahmah Package to commemorate the initiatives mooted by the late Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

“It is also in line with the Cabinet’s decision last Tuesday to have that ‘Rahmah’ be rebranded as a national initiative for the B40 group,” he added. ― Bernama