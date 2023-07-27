KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Political parties would violate the Election Offences Act if they offer cash to voters under the guise of alms, travel reimbursement, or tokens, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He reminded voters that it was their duty to vote, and said any candidates or parties offering cash to get them to travel home for elections could be construed as influencing or compelling their ballot decisions.

“You shouldn’t be influenced by anything when you’re voting. If you’ve been paid for a bus ticket to go to your state to vote by the person contesting your constituency, then that’s wrong.

“You can’t do that. You have the right to vote and it’s your responsibility to do so without expecting anything in return as well. So, if someone offers to rent a bus or pay your ticket back to your place of work or stay after you’ve voted, that’s against the law.

“Reason being we don’t know what’s happening inside the bus, it’s beyond our control and as such there’s no transparency. So, if this is detected, then the person who gave the money or bought the ticket and so on can be charged with breaching electoral laws,” he said on the NEGERIfm Official podcast today.

Apart from that, Azam reminded candidates that promising positions or jobs in return for support is also an offence. He asked all candidates to be wary of these things as the election results would be void if such activities were discovered later.

“My advice to voters is: if anyone offers you something to vote for them, report it to MACC,” he added.

The state polls will take place in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor on August 12, early voting will be on August 8.