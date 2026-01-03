KUALA KRAI, Jan 3 — After more than two decades of relying on a dilapidated and risky path, the hope of more than 50 residents of Kampung Chatel Damai, Lata Rek here to have a safe suspension bridge is finally coming true.

The news was greeted with gratitude and relief when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered that allocations be made to immediately replace the suspension bridge that collapsed last Thursday, thus affecting the daily route of villagers.

Resident Wan Syukri Wan Isa, 53, said the existence of the new suspension bridge was highly anticipated because it is the main route for him and several other residents to carry out daily routines such as working and buying basic necessities as the route can only be used by motorcycles and pedestrians.

“I consider the Prime Minister’s announcement as a ‘special gift’ for us villagers in conjunction with the 2026 new year and I hope the project can be expedited,” he told Bernama at Kampung Chatel Damai, Lata Rek here today.

Commenting further, Wan Syukri said that when the suspension bridge collapsed at about 2pm last Thursday, he was holding a wedding party for his second daughter and was shocked to find that more than 20 guests who were passing through the bridge had fallen into the river.

“The atmosphere at that time was anxious because some brought children to use this bridge and I was also worried if something worse happened... I understand that some were injured, but they have received treatment at a nearby hospital and clinic,” he said.

Another villager Muhammad Deraman, 63, said that several residents had started working together to repair the suspension bridge yesterday for temporary use and to facilitate their commuting using the route.

“Several villagers and I have repaired and fixed the suspension bridge cables to facilitate the residents involved in using this route...although it is not very ideal and safe.

“They need to be careful because it is only temporary, instead of them having to use the fast-flowing river,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Lata Rek Federal Village Security Development Committee (JPKKP) chairman Mohd Zamri Mohd Nor, 60, said that previously, residents in five houses in the area had to rely on the existing route which was old and risky and endangered their safety.

“In Kampung Lata Rek, there are two old bridges that are often used by villagers, namely the Jelekis suspension bridge which was built in 1994 and has more than 50 houses in the area, while the other is the Chatel Damai suspension bridge which was built in 2002, housing five houses.

“When the Prime Minister wanted to replace the Chatel Damai suspension bridge with a new one, we villagers felt very grateful and I hope the government can also repair the dilapidated Jelekis suspension bridge in the village,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey today found that although the Chatel Damai Suspension Bridge in Lata Rek can be used again by residents after being repaired through gotong-royong yesterday, the structure of the bridge is still unstable and poses a risk to users.

The condition of the bridge floor and supporting cables is not strong, causing residents to have to use the path with caution, especially pedestrians, while waiting for the construction of the new suspension bridge to be implemented.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement announced that Anwar had ordered that allocations be made to immediately replace the suspension bridge which collapsed, causing injuries to the public and affecting daily access for residents around Kampung Pasir Jering, Dusun Ban, Dusun Bunut and Kampung Batu Pagar.

Earlier, the Kelantan State Government expressed its appreciation to Anwar for his order to provide allocations to replace the collapsed suspension bridge in Lata Rek, Kuala Krai immediately for the safety and convenience of the people.

Last Thursday, a video went viral on social media showing the festive atmosphere of a couple’s wedding ceremony turned to anxiety when the suspension bridge the guests were walking on suddenly collapsed, causing several people to fall into the Chatel Damai River in Lata Rek. — Bernama