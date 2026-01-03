KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — The expansion of the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) to cover all students irrespective of household income highlights the government’s commitment to positioning education as a strategic investment for inclusive and sustainable access.

Beyond easing parents’ initial schooling expenses, BAP focuses on strengthening student readiness as a key element in developing knowledgeable human capital to support the nation’s long-term growth.

The Madani Government continues to accord serious attention to education as a means of producing competitive individuals, ensuring that the younger generation, as a national asset, remains empowered.

Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) chief executive officer Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the expansion of BAP from its initial focus on underprivileged pupils to all students, including Form Six, regardless of income, reflects the Madani Government’s commitment to ensuring continuity of quality education for all.

“All children have the right to enter the schooling system regardless of their socio-economic background. Education is highly significant as it acts as a catalyst for creativity and a driver of innovation, equipping the younger generation with the skills needed to compete in the job market.

“However, some are unable to fully enjoy this due to financial constraints. For some, RM150 may seem small, but it has significantly eased parents’ burden in preparing essential schooling needs,” he told Bernama.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, when tabling Budget 2026 on October 10 last year, said the BAP would continue this year, with nearly RM800 million allocated to 5.2 million pupils from Standard One to Form Five in government schools, regardless of parents’ income.

They will receive a one-off payment of RM150.

Elaborating further, Dr Mohammad Shatar said the assistance is not merely short-term support, but also serves as a catalyst for students’ emotional stability, particularly during the early stages of schooling, which often represent a critical adjustment phase for children and adolescents.

He said the initiative helps ensure that every student, regardless of family background, begins the school session on a more equal footing, thereby reducing the risk of absenteeism.

“We often highlight that BAP eases parents’ financial burden, but from a psychological perspective, it has a significant impact on children. Physical preparation such as clothing, footwear and school supplies is closely linked to students’ emotional well-being.

“If they attend school without adequate preparation compared with their peers, it may undermine self-confidence, create feelings of inferiority and expose them to social discrimination or bullying,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said distributing the assistance through cash disbursement at schools is the most effective approach in strengthening ties between teachers, pupils and parents.

“This assistance is important as supplementary support, particularly for those in need. The distribution of assistance at schools through parent-teacher engagement programmes also provides an opportunity for closer interaction, which is an important element in children’s education,” he said.

Anuar, who is also deputy director of the Malaysian Inclusive Development and Advancement Institute (Minda UKM), suggested that BAP should take household income into account, with assistance determined based on actual needs, including the number of school-going children and parents’ financial capacity.

He said the poorest families should receive higher assistance than higher-income groups to ensure government allocations are utilised more equitably and generate greater impact for those in need.

“For example, parents from low-income families with many children could receive RM300, those in the middle-income group RM200, while higher-income groups receive RM100,” he said.

Private sector employee Mohamad Shofi Mat Isa, 40, said the aid had helped reduce about 30 per cent of the cost of school supplies for his three children aged nine, seven and five.

“If asked whether it is sufficient, even RM1,000 per child may not necessarily be enough. Nevertheless, I am grateful and thankful to the Madani Government for the assistance, which genuinely helps parents like us,” he said. — Bernama