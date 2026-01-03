KANGAR, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Foreign Fish Hunting Squad (SPIA) recorded a catch of about 75 tonnes of suckermouth catfish or ikan bandaraya throughout Peninsular Malaysia from the end of 2023 to last December.

SPIA Malaysia founder Mohamad Haziq A. Rahman said the ikan bandaraya were caught through the integrated efforts of his party with various government agencies and skills institutions as well as non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“The catch does not include those caught through today’s programme in Perlis which also received the cooperation of Perlis Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), Perlis Fisheries Department and Kangar Municipal Council (MPK),” he said.

Mohamad Haziq told reporters at the Sungai Perlis Inland Fisheries Resource Conservation Programme Bake With Love 4.0: ‘Sinar Bawah Air’ organised jointly with the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) Naka, Kedah in Sungai Perlis here today.

Meanwhile, he said the organisation of the programme from 8am to 3pm was triggered by complaints from local residents regarding the dumping of foreign fish species that were affecting the Sungai Perlis ecosystem, especially ikan bandaraya.

“The programme is not just focused on catching such fish, but rather aims to raise awareness among students and the general public on the importance of conserving the aquatic ecosystem,” he said.

For the record, SPIA Malaysia is a community founded by anglers and land fishermen who voluntarily and actively combat ikan bandaraya, with more than 1,000 members throughout Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama