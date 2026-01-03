PETALING JAYA, Jan 3 — Delays in the issuance of the 2026 Annual Practising Certificate (APC) by the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) have reportedly left thousands of doctors affected, raising concerns over potential disruptions to healthcare services nationwide.

More than 14,000 doctors are estimated by industry members to be affected by the delay, according to a report in Utusan Malaysia.

The APC is a mandatory requirement for registered doctors to practise legally in Malaysia, including providing consultations, treating patients and issuing prescriptions.

A spokesman for doctor advocacy group Hartal Doktor Kontrak reportedly said many APC applications submitted since mid-November remain under review.

“My APC application for 2026, which I submitted on November 20, has yet to be approved, even though approvals typically take between one and two weeks,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that no action has been taken so far against doctors whose APCs are still pending, but warned that medico-legal risks remain, including the possibility of insurance claims being rejected if the issuing doctor does not hold a valid APC.

In a statement published on its website today, the MMC apologised for delays in issuing the 2026 practising certificates, citing a late-year surge in applications and incomplete supporting documents.

The council said medical practitioners who submitted their applications, made payment and complied with all requirements on or before December 31, 2025 are allowed to continue practising until the 2026 Annual Practising Certificate is issued, without action being taken against them.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said practising without a valid APC is an offence under Section 20(1) of the Medical Act 1971, even if renewal requirements have been fulfilled.

He said the MMC should assure doctors who have submitted all required documents that they may continue practising without penalty, and called for all APCs to be issued by January 31.